Cereal is not just for breakfast!

top view bowl of colorful loops cereals for breakfast

Ok, I’ve been saying this for awhile. Cereal isn’t just a breakfast thing. You can eat it anytime of the day. Sometimes it’s just easier to pour a bowl of cereal then put something together and put it in the microwave or on the grill. If you’re still hungry, pour another bowl.

Since I’ve already been a “Cereal for Dinner” guy, this should be an easy job.

Kellogg’s is asking customers to eat cereal for dinner and then write about it on Instagram between now and September 26th, which is National Breakfast Day. For the next five weeks, one winner per week will receive the cash and a year’s supply of their favorite Kellogg’s cereal, the company says. Sign me up…..

My wife is a wonderful cook. Sometimes I just want cereal. I’m weird like that.

For more information, follow Kellogg on Instagram @KelloggsUS and visit kelloggs.com/en_US/Giveaway.html for official rules.