Central Lincoln House Fire Caused by Child Playing With Lighter

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 19)–A house fire Friday morning in central Lincoln left behind about $75,000 damage.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the fire call came in around 8am to a home in the 300 block of South 38th Street, where a fire was found in the basement. LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman tells KFOR News a child playing with a lighter was the cause of the fire.

No one was hurt and the people living in the home are in the process of being relocated.