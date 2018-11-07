Center Pointe To Add Space And New Services

New Life is on the way for Trabert Hall, the 5 story building at 11th and South. Lancaster County has agreed to sell the building to Center Pointe, a non-profit that provides behavioral health and addiction treatment.

“Center Pointe is out of space in our out-patient facility” said C-E-O Topher Hansen. “We’ve increased the number of people we’re serving, and therefore the number of staff.”

The new Trabert Hall facility will replace the out-patient clinic currently located at 13th and E Streets. Plans for the building go much further than adding space, however:

“We also are interested in becoming a 21st century health care facility, which means that we would offer behavioral health as well as physical health.”

The plan, and the County Board’s decision to sell the building, were timely.

“With Medicaid expansion passing, this paves the way for those that we see that are uninsured to have a funding stream that will cover physical health. They can have medical homes.”

Fund Raising, including grants and a capital campaign, and a $10 Million dollar renovation are expected to take 3 years.