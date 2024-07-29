Cell phone video or pro shot?

Source: YouTube

During the Black Sabbath tour stop at CHI Health Center a few years ago, I noticed a man recording the show on his phone. Not a really nice I Phone or Android, just an average pos phone. Had this taken place in the first few rows on the floor, the video MAY have been ok. This however was about 6 rows from the ceiling and above and a bit behind the speakers. The sound quality wasn’t great. SO, the question is…Do you want to watch a live video taken by a fan on his pos phone or one shot by a pro? You chose. The Metallica video posted with this post is a pro show.

Story from bravewords.com