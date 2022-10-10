Celebration Of Life For Tom Lorenz

(KFOR NEWS October 10, 2022) Pinnacle Bank Arena invites the community to celebrate the life of General Manager Tom Lorenz, on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The service will begin at 2:00 p.m., and doors will open at 1:00 p.m.

Tom was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, boss, friend, and so much more. Tom enjoyed supporting his teams near and dear to his heart — the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, Chicago Blackhawks, University of Nebraska, and his alma mater Iowa State. You are invited to wear your favorite sports team gear as a celebration of life for Tom.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s loving memory to: