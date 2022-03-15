CD’s vs Vinyl vs streaming
USA, New York State
Vinyl and CD sales are up, while digital downloads are trending down. According to the RIAA’s year-end report, Vinyl officially became a billion-dollar industry in 2021, topping $1.037 billion in revenues. CDs also had a strong year, up $100 million from 2020.
How are digital download sales? They’re down roughly $80 million. Streaming however is still on top. Reports that streaming apps are still generating nearly $12.5 billion.
I still prefer CD’s and Vinyl over downloads.