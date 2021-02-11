CDC Officially Recommends Double Masking
(KFOR NEWS February 11, 2021) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding you wearing a mask slows the spread of COVID-19 and protects others…and two masks are even better.
Wearing a cloth mask over a disposable mask can block up to 92.5% of infectious particles from being transmitted, according to the CDC.
CDC researchers say it’s not so much the two layers over the nose and mouth that increases protection; it’s the fact that they form a tighter fit around the edges, which is wear particles can slip out.
READ MORE: https://www.kfornow.com/breaking-inmate-missing-from-community-corrections-center-lincoln/Inmate Missing From Community Corrections Center-Lincoln