CDC Officially Recommends Double Masking

Feb 11, 2021 @ 4:08am

(KFOR NEWS  February 11, 2021)    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding you wearing a mask slows the spread of COVID-19 and protects others…and two masks are even better.

Wearing a cloth mask over a disposable mask can block up to 92.5% of infectious particles from being transmitted, according to the CDC.

CDC researchers say it’s not so much the two layers over the nose and mouth that increases protection; it’s the fact that they form a tighter fit around the edges, which is wear particles can slip out.

