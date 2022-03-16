      Weather Alert

CCC-L Inmate Death  

Mar 16, 2022 @ 4:15am

(KFOR NEWS  March 16, 2022)   51 year old, Daniel Gondringer, died Monday evening March 14th at a hospital in Lincoln.  He was incarcerated at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L). 

Gondringer’s sentence started September 21, 1990.  He was serving a sentence of 33 years and four months to life for charges out of Platte County including second degree murder, kidnapping and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

 While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Gondringer was being treated for a  medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

