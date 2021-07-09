Cause Undetermined in Paramount Linen Fire
(KFOR NEWS July 9, 2021) A 2-alarm fire Friday morning inside Paramount Linen and Uniform Rental, 837 South 27th Street.
Fire crews pulle dup to see heavy smoke and fire in the back corner of the building. It’s been determined the fire started in a receiving enclosure where soiled laundry is off-loaded for cleaning. No employees were inside.
The sprinkler system activated, helping fire crews contain the fire to that location. The rest of the building has extensive water and smoke damage.
LFR Inspector, Chuck Schweitzer, is investigating the cause.
