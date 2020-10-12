      Weather Alert

Cause Determined For 2 Recent Fires

Oct 12, 2020 @ 11:36am

(KFOR NEWS  October 12, 2020)   Causes have been determined for a pair of unrelated weekend fires.

On the morning of October 10th at 6710 Adams,  someone saw smoke coming from a house.  Inspector Don Gross reported the cause of the fire was a spontaneously ignited bag of charcoal being stored in the attic.  The damage totaled $65,000 to structure and contents.

During the afternoon of October 10th, LFR responded to 1119 A Street on report of smoke and flames from an apartment building.  Fire crews found fire on 2 floors of the building.   Inspector Tom Schmidt determined the cause of the fire to be arson.  The damage estimate is $400,000 and the investigation is ongoing.

