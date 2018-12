Two Lincoln men went to jail Sunday night after being caught at U-Pull-It Salvage, 70th and Cornhusker. Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS 20 year old, Craig Squires and 23 year old, Mathew Chaney were caught with hack saws, power saws and wrenches in their backpacks, but said they were not doing nothing illegal. Officers didn’t believe them and found a pile of 8 cut-off catalytic converters piled up waiting to be hauled off.