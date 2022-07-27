Catalytic Converter Thieves Target Two Lincoln Car Dealerships
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 27)–More catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Lincoln, this latest rash affecting two car dealerships.
According to police, the dealerships targeted were in the area of 27th and I-80, where numerous stolen catalytic converters were taken from their lots. The total number stolen is still being finalized and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have information on these catalytic converter thefts, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.