Catalytic Converter Thefts Expected to Rise

Warmer weather in Lincoln has brought with it a new threat to Lincoln citizens.

A 58 year old man returned to his pickup truck, which he had parked near 9th and South Street, to find his Catalytic Converter had been stolen.

Catalytic Converters become a common target for theft during the summer months because of the precious metals found inside, and Police warn that we should remain vigilant throughout the summer. Damages are estimated at 5300 dollars.

