Catalytic Converter Theft Cases Already Up In Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 12)–Eleven days into 2022 and Lincoln Police have been investigating 28 catalytic converter thefts in the city. That compares to 10 during the same time period in 2021. Of the 28 to date this month, Sgt. Chris Vigil says about 67% of them happened to vehicles parked curbside on residential streets.
“Normally, it had been business lots, car dealerships, repair shops, that kind of thing,” Sgt. Vigil said on Wednesday morning. “Total estimated loss, at this point, just for January is $42,000.”
Vigil says of the 28 cases reported so far this month, 24 of them are model years of 2001 to 2009, 18 of them are either Hondas or Kias.