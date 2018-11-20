Cassey Lottman Running For City Council District 4 Seat

Lincoln software engineer and grassroots organizer Cassey Lottman announced Tuesday that she will seek the District 4 seat on the Lincoln City Council in the spring 2019 municipal election. The seat is currently held by Carl Eskridge who has decided not to run for re-election. “We need to figure out the affordable housing problem before the national crisis hits Lincoln. As a former renter and recent first-time home buyer, I’m running as an advocate for affordable housing and to bridge the gap between renters and homeowners,” Lottman said. Lottman is running on a platform of affordable housing for all, lowering barriers to citizen participation in city government, retaining talent in Lincoln, and sustainable infrastructure improvements that will help Lincoln lead the fight against climate change. “Through volunteering as a crisis counselor for Crisis Text Line, I’ve learned how to empower people going through the worst moments in their lives. If elected, you can be sure that I won’t stop listening to regular people and their struggles, and working to empower them,” Lottman said. Lottman works as a Community Health Engineer for Glitch, meaning she is a software developer who builds tools to encourage a healthy community on a cutting edge social coding platform. In the past, she has worked as a software engineer for the nonprofit Crisis Text Line and for the local healthcare technology startup Ocuvera. “Lincoln is positioning itself as a hub on the Silicon Prairie, and we need someone with a tech background in the room as we try to figure out how to get there,” Lottman said. “I will provide a fresh, dynamic perspective that is desperately needed in city government.” As a recent college graduate, Lottman will be able to serve as an ambassador between the University community and Lincoln at large. She aims to help UNL students feel like Lincolnites before they graduate, so they’ll be more inclined to stick around and contribute to the city’s growing economy. No stranger to the Lincoln City Council chamber, Lottman has testified there numerous times. She is an organizer for Renters Together, a community organization advocating for affordable housing and renters’ rights. Lottman is also a member of both the Steering Committee and Housing Sub-Committee for the South of Downtown Community Development Organization. As a grassroots neighborhood campaign leader, she recently helped ensure the completion of the 13th St. Safety Improvement Project. “My neighborhood has been neglected for too long, and so have many other neighborhoods in district 4. As a city council member, I want to make sure every neighborhood feels empowered to fight for the changes it wants to see, just like we’ve done in the Near South,” she said.