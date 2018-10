A pharmacy “gag” rule used to exist which prohibited pharmacists from telling you when your their prescription would cost less if you paid for it out-of-pocket rather than using your insurance plan. Pharmacists who disobeyed faced penalties. Not anymore. President Trump has signed 2 bills making that practice against the law. The bills give patients the right to know about ways to pay the lowest price.

