Casady Retiring After Years of Service To Lincoln

After 45 years of service in law enforcement and to the Lincoln community, Public Safety Director Tom Casady is retiring.

The tweet posted by Lincoln’s Public Safety Director Tom Casady, announcing his retirement after 45 years of service to law enforcement and the city of Lincoln.

On Tuesday, Casady took to Twitter and said, ““Dear Mayor: I’m retiring. My last day at work will be March 13. We’ve done some good things. It’s been fun.”

Casady was first commissioned as a Lincoln Police officer in 1974, but left the department in 1987 to serve as Chief Deputy of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, before becoming Sheriff in 1991.

In 1994, then Mayor Mike Johanns appointed Casady to be Lincoln’s Police Chief, where he stayed in that role until 2011 when he was appointed by Mayor Chris Beutler to be Lincoln’s Public Safety Director.

According to the City of Lincoln’s website, Casady was instrumental in reshaping the way the Lincoln Police Department investigates domestic violence, domestic abuse and neglect cases.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Another Winter Storm is Hittting Lincoln Abuse Reporting Policy Under Scrutiny in Omaha Schools City Councilman Looking to Review Emergency Response Contract with UNL LFR Asking for Hydrants to be Cleared Man Arrested for Terroristic Threats in Attempted Robbery Family Fight Leads to Strangulation Arrest