Career Academy Reaches Highest Enrollment

LINCOLN, Neb. (October 19, 2022)(KOLN) -The Career Academy, TCA, a partnership between Lincoln’s Southeast Community College and Lincoln Public Schools, reached its highest enrollment yet this semester. TCA opened eight years ago with 246 enrolled students, and now, 696 students are taking classes this semester. Director Josh Jones said he hopes to have over 800 students in the program next year.

TCA has specialized tracks for high school juniors and seniors to explore a variety of future majors and careers like criminal justice, welding, and health sciences. There are over 12 specialized tracks students can enroll in. TCA students pay only half of SCC tuition and can graduate with around 24 college credits. The program also allows students to earn certifications in a variety of skills.

“It (the criminal justice program) is something I am actually interested in. It is not just math, science, or English. it is something I every day want to learn more about,” said junior TCA student Gracia Lebesse. “Everything is just very engaging, which I love.”

Students in the program spend two hours a day at TCA on SCC’s Lincoln campus and the rest at their high school. The split day allows students to remain involved in extracurricular activities while in the program.

“This gives students an opportunity to test drive their future, to get an experience in that career they are interested in while earning dual credit,” Jones said.

For prospective students to learn about the program and its pathways, The Career Academy is hosting an open house this Sunday from 1-3 p.m.