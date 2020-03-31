Cardi B inspired GoFundMe account for ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic gets shut down
Stars — they're just like us. Cardi B, like many other Netflix subscribers, has climbed on board the Tiger King train.
After sending out a series of tweets about the seven-episode true-crime documentary centered around Joe Exotic, an animal collector who is currently serving 22 years in prison for the attempted murder of his nemesis and animal sanctuary owner Carole Baskin, Cardi came up with a great idea.
“Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe,” she wrote. “He shall be free.”
Later, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper clarified that she was just joking in a response to a TMZ article, tweeting, “Omg I was just playing.”
“I do love him tho and he deff needed better representation,” she added.
Joke or not, the fund-raising website would not allow for it anyway. Shortly after Cardi proposed the account, someone used her name to follow through on the action. It was quickly shut down though and all of the $100 it raised was refunded.
A representative for GoFundMe explained to TMZ that its platform cannot be raised to fund the defense of inmates convicted of violent crimes.
