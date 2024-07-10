Card Skimming Devices Found on Fuel Pumps in Northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 10)–Lincoln Police say four card skimming devices were found Monday at the fuel pumps outside of the Super Saver store in Fallbrook.

Two of the devices were mounted externally, the other two were done internally. A service technician found the devices and investigators believe the devices have been in place since May 30. No suspects have been identified.

Police Captain Todd Kocian says people who have purchased fuel at that location should look over their financial transactions and contact their bank right away, if suspicious activity is found.