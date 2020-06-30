Car Stolen From West Lincoln Home Tuesday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 30)–A white 2010 Mercury Milan was stolen early Tuesday morning from a home in west Lincoln and later was involved in a crash.
Police Officer Erin Spilker said a 21-year-old woman’s car was taken, even though her roommates had parked their vehicles around it, in the driveway in the 2200 block of Surfside Drive.
“A roommate heard a vehicle speeding away and decided to look outside to find that the victim’s vehicle had been taken,” Spilker added. “In that process, the vehicle crashed into the garage door of that residence and the other two vehicles in the driveway.”
No word yet on damage estimates. Officer Spilker said seven vehicles, that were broken into in that area, were left unlocked.
The stolen vehicle has not been found and the victim said the keys were left inside, thinking it was locked up.