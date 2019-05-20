Car Stolen At Gunpoint

(KFOR NEWS  May 20,2019)  The search continues Monday for a couple of teenage boys who stole a car Saturday night.  Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS as a 16 year old was in his car waiting for a friend in Bethany Park at 66th and Vine, a teen put a handgun to his head and told him to get out of the car.  The other teen had a switchblade knife and demanded his cellphone.  The teens were allegedly involved in 2 shoplifts and a police chase before the car was found Sunday afternoon at 38th and Cleveland.

