Car Stolen At Gunpoint

(KFOR NEWS May 20,2019) The search continues Monday for a couple of teenage boys who stole a car Saturday night. Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS as a 16 year old was in his car waiting for a friend in Bethany Park at 66th and Vine, a teen put a handgun to his head and told him to get out of the car. The other teen had a switchblade knife and demanded his cellphone. The teens were allegedly involved in 2 shoplifts and a police chase before the car was found Sunday afternoon at 38th and Cleveland.

