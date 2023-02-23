Car Slips Into SW Lincoln Pond Late Wednesday Afternoon

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 23)–Road conditions were slick late in the day Wednesday and were likely the contributing factor to a car that slid off the road and into a pond in southwest Lincoln.

It happened in the Wilderness Ridge area off of Executive Woods Drive and Yankee Hill Road. A bystander and a Lincoln Police officer jumped in the water to assist the driver but all made it out safely. The driver was taken to the hospital to get checked out and is expected to be okay.

Police say the car went completely underwater shortly after the driver escaped. Around 6 p.m., divers were on scene waiting for a tow truck to get the car out.