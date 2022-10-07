104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Car Seat on Stove Causes South Lincoln Apartment Fire

October 7, 2022 3:14PM CDT
Share
Car Seat on Stove Causes South Lincoln Apartment Fire

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 7)–Lincoln Firefighters dealt with an apartment fire late Friday morning in the 4000 block of South 17th Street, which left about $75,000 worth of damage.

LFR officials say crews found smoke on the second floor of a six-plex building and the fire was contained to the apartment where it started. A car seat was temporarily put on top of a stove and a burner accidentally turned on, causing the fire.

No one was hurt and five people have been relocated.

 

Blaze Events