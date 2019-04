Emergency crews were called to a Medical Group office at 74th and O Streets thursday afternoon after a car drove off a ledge into a deep landscape bed. The accident was reported Thursday around 2 p.m. According to Lincoln Fire & Rescue Captain Shawn Durbin, a woman was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Durbin said the woman meant to hit the brake but hit the gas instead. She was wearing her seatbelt.