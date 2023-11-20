Car/Pedestrian Crash Sunday Night in Northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 20)–A crash early Sunday evening in northeast Lincoln remains under investigation. According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, the crash happened shortly after 6:30pm at 48th and Baldwin, where a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Lincoln Police, though, did confirm to KFOR News injuries to the pedestrian are minor.

