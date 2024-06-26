Car/Pedestrian Crash in North Lincoln Injures One Person

UNL Police are helping direct traffic away from the scene of a car/pedestrian crash on Wednesday morning, June 26, 2024 along Antelope Valley Parkway just north of Saunders Avenue. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 26)–There are few details regarding a car/pedestrian accident that happened shortly before 11am Wednesday along Antelope Valley Parkway between Cornhusker Highway and Saunders Avenue.

Lincoln Police confirm to KFOR News it doesn’t appear that injuries are serious, but that remains under investigation. What also hasn’t been cleared up is what led to the collision.

Traffic north and southbound along Antelope Valley was being diverted. Northbound traffic was being directed to turn west onto Saunders Avenue, while southbound traffic was turning west onto Virginia Street.