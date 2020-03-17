Capitol Humane Society Takes Steps to Combat COVID-19 Spread
The Capitol Humane Society is asking the public to do what they can in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Both the Admissions and Assessment Center and the Pieloch Pet Adoption centers will be open and operating normally but have put in steps to protect the workers and visitors.
If you come to the Assessment Center to look for a lost pet and have symptoms of a cold or the flu please ask for a disposable facemask at the front counter. Ideally
you should send someone else who is not ill to do this.
If you are bringing your pet to the facility to relinquish ownership and have symptoms of a cold or flu they ask that you delay your trip to the shelter until you are healthy.
If you have symptoms of a cold or the flu we ask that you not come to the Pet Adoption Center. The facility will limit the number of adoption visitors to the facility to three at any given time.
