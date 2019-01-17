Capitol Humane Society Adoption Promotion

Last weekend, the Capitol Humane Society took in 84 cats and kittens and they are now beginning to be ready for adoption.

The fee promotion for the Project 84 will begin Friday and go through Sunday at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center near 70th and Highway 2. Adoption fees for any of the 84 cats and kittens will be lowered to $35. License & rabies deposits may apply.

Hours at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center are:

Thursday & Friday – 11:30am-7:30pm

Saturday & Sunday – 11:00am-5:30pm

