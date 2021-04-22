Capital Humane Society Launches Capital Campaign
Lincoln, NE (April 22, 2021) – To better serve animals in the community like Bea and Arthur, who came to Capital Humane Society in need of care after being placed in a suitcase and abandoned in a ditch, the organization has been fundraising and working with BVH Architecture to come up with a plan to renovate the Admissions and Assessment Center which has aged beyond its ability to best serve pets and their people.
In a statement today, the Humane Society said “Because of generous community support, the construction team is on site and ready to start Phase One of the renovation to address our failing HVAC systems, crumbling entrance, unwelcoming reception area, and loud hallways. The facility will remain open and continue to serve the community throughout the two-year, three phase project.”
“If you already supported the Capital Campaign, the organization is grateful beyond words. To ensure Phases Two and Three can become a reality as well, additional community support is needed. This critical step in the Capital Campaign will bring the additional funds needed to help renovate the Admissions and Assessment Center into a modern, welcoming animal welfare facility.”
Those who wish to contribute to the “Home Starts Here” Capital Campaign can visit https://www.capitalhumanesociety.org/ways-to-give/capitalcampaign.html