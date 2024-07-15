Candidates Sought for Board of Trustee Sanitary and Improvements Districts

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 15)–Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen says candidates are needed for the Board of Trustees for Sanitary and Improvements Districts 3, 5, and 8, which cover Holland, Cheney and Walton respectively.

Qualifications include owning real estate in those districts or be designated to serve as a representative on the board of trustees, if the real estate is owned by a limited partnership, general partnership, LLC, public, private or municipal corporation, estate or trust. Those wishing to run have until 5pm on July 22nd by going to the Election Commissioners Office at 601 North 46th Street, or call 402-441-7311.

The election for those seats is scheduled for Sept. 10.