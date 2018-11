Tammy Ward, former Executive Director of the Seniors Foundation of Lincoln and Lancaster County and Vice Chair of the Lincoln Electric System Board of Directors (LES), will hold a news conference Thursday, November 15 at 9:30 a.m. at FUSE Coworking, located in the Haymarket, 151 North 8th Street, Fifth Floor. Ward will be introduced by Councilman Carl Eskridge who has announced he will not be seeking re-election to the Northwest District Council seat.