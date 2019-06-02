Canary Box Testing Tech in Lincoln Hospital

A Lincoln startup group will be testing some new technology in one Lincoln area hospital. Canary Sound Design says The Canary Box is a device that helps doctors communicate better at critical points while performing surgery. The Canary Box syncs with any music source and with the patient monitor. If vitals drop or conditions need more attention, it will adjust the background noise accordingly. Canary Sound Design has worked on the Canary Box for four years after a doctor reported he could not hear vital information being given because of music playing too loud in the operating room. Currently, 10 units of The Canary Box are being tested with one being tested in Lincoln.