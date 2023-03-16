Canadian street renamed after Chris Jericho

A street in Canada is now named after Chris Jericho.

Winnipeg’s Wordsworth Way, where the Fozzy frontman and wrestling star grew up, is now known as Chris Jericho Way.

“Thx to [Winnipeg] Mayor [Scott Gillingham] and his amazing staff for the honor of re-naming the street I grew up on,” Jericho writes in an Instagram post alongside a photo of the newly designated road.

“This is by far one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced,” he continues. “My Mom & my grandma would be sooooo proud!!”

Jericho will be back in the U.S. next week to launch a Fozzy tour in continued support of their 2022 album, Boombox.

