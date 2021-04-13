      Weather Alert

Canada, #1 eh?

Apr 13, 2021 @ 12:45pm

For the first time, Canada has taken over the top spot in the 2021 Best Countries Report.

The list is put together in part by U.S. News & World Report.

It looks at such factors as cultural, economic, and political influence to rank 78 countries.

Here’s the 2021 List:

#1 – Canada

#2 – Japan

#3 – Germany

#4 – Switzerland (last year’s #1)

#5 – Australia

#6 – United States (up one spot from 2020)

Canada was ranked #1 in several categories including quality of life, a good job market, and being viewed as “not corrupt.”