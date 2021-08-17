bass guitar
Can you play bass, look cool and wear spandex? Then this is for you. Steel Panther is looking for a bass player, and they’re asking fans for help. The band recently parted ways with bassist Lexxi Foxx, who has started a company called Sexy Lexxi’s Prettiest Pets.
Instructions to apply include, “Be bitchin!’ Ok you’ve got that covered. Now for the hard part. Upload a video of you playing any Steel Panther song along with a video of you introducing yourself to the band with a really good reason why you should be the new bassist.
You’ve got this!!
Bassist audition link
