Can you play Bass?

Aug 17, 2021 @ 10:02am
bass guitar

Can you play bass, look cool and wear spandex? Then this is for you. Steel Panther is looking for a bass player, and they’re asking fans for help. The band recently parted ways with bassist Lexxi Foxx, who has started a company called Sexy Lexxi’s Prettiest Pets.

Instructions to apply include, “Be bitchin!’  Ok you’ve got that covered. Now for the hard part. Upload a video of you playing any Steel Panther song along with a video of you introducing yourself to the band with a really good reason why you should be the new bassist.

You’ve got this!!

Bassist audition link 

