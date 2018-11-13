Can you lend me some $$?

Have you always wanted to meet your favorite Rock Star? You probably have. I’ve been fortunate enough to have meet almost all of my favorite bands. The one band that I have not meet, and at this point probably won’t, is KISS. My all time fav band from when I was a kid. I’m still a fan, not like I was when I was a kid, but yet a fan. I would like it if Peter and Ace were still in the band. I’ve read all the members books and at least think I have an understanding as to why they’ve went separate ways. I’m not really offended by the replacements Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. Yes they’re wearing Ace and Peters stage gear and make up but whatever. Not my monkey. Not my circus. That being said I’ll probably go see the final show when they’re in Omaha.

Once the band announced the final show dates they announced the meet & greet packages. For just $1,000, $1,500 or $5,000 you to can meet your heroes. I don’t have the spare change to do that so I’ll leave my meet & greet with KISS on my bucket list.

Here’s the package price and what’s in them. http://www.kissonline.com/vip