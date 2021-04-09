      Weather Alert

Can you lend me a few bucks?

Apr 9, 2021 @ 9:00am

Have you ever dreamed of owning a piece of your favorite bands history. Like the guitar played by Metallica’s Kirk Hammett in the video for “One?”  Here’s your opportunity. The guitar is up for auction now at Heritage Auctions

Click the guitar for the Kirk Hammett auction or click on Heritage Auctions to see other cool items up for grabs. 

 