Can I take your order?

Things are quite different from when I was a kid. In fact, they’re totally different from when you were a kid to. No matter what age you are now, things are just different. I stopped by this one particular fast food restaurant for a burger, fries and a soda. I am a big fan of this particular fast food joint. I like most everything on the menu and have been eating there since I was a young man.

This particular time was unlike any other time before it. I ordered my meal not buy telling an actual human what I’d like, but ordered by poking buttons on a oversize IPad. Ordered my meal, grabbed my cup and paid for the food without talking to a single human. After you pay, you pick up a number sign and when it’s ready, the employee brings the food straight to your table. The employee may say just a few words when they deliver the food, but that’s all the human contact you’ll need to deal with. Who’s needs human contact when I can just tell a giant computer screen what I want. Poke a few buttons and then wait for my food. What could be better than that?

Needless to say I was not impressed. Maybe I’m weird. Maybe I’m needy. Maybe I actually like speaking to a real person when I order and pay for my food. Maybe I’m just a weirdo. I feel sorry for my children’s children. When they grow up, there may not even be a single human working at any fast food drive thru. Computers will take the order and make the food. I’ll still eat at this fast food place because I actually like the food the serve

It’s a sad fkn world we live in now. Human contact is overrated right?