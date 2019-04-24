Can I take your order?

Craft beef burger on wooden table isolated on dark blue background.

Things are quite different from when I was a kid. In fact, they’re totally different from when you were a kid to. No matter what age you are now, things are just different. I stopped by this one particular fast food restaurant for a burger, fries and a soda. I am a big fan of this particular fast food joint.  I like most everything on the menu and have been eating there since I was a young man.

This particular time was unlike any other time before it. I ordered my meal not buy telling an actual human what I’d like, but ordered by poking buttons on a oversize IPad. Ordered my meal, grabbed my cup and paid for the food without talking to a single human. After you pay, you pick up a number sign and when it’s ready, the employee brings the food straight to your table. The employee may say just a few words when they deliver the food, but that’s all the human contact you’ll need to deal with. Who’s needs human contact when I can just tell a giant computer screen what I want. Poke a few buttons and then wait for my food. What could be better than that?

Needless to say I was not impressed. Maybe I’m weird. Maybe I’m needy. Maybe I actually like speaking to a real person when I order and pay for my food. Maybe I’m just a weirdo. I feel sorry for my children’s children. When they grow up, there may not even be a single human working at any fast food drive thru. Computers will take the order and make the food. I’ll still eat at this fast food place because I actually like the food the serve

It’s a sad fkn world we live in now. Human contact is overrated right?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

An afternoon with Charlotte Flair Jackyl and the road to Sturgis 2019 i’M bORED April 15 2001 It’s the right thing to do Serious news story?