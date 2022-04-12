Can I borrow a few thousand dollars?
Several items that once belonged to RUSH guitarist Alex Lifeson will go up for auction May 20, 2022 in New York NY through Julien’s Auctions. In addition to the Alex Lifeson collection, Julian’s is also putting on the block a list of Music Icon items including a guitar played by Kurt Cobain in the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video. The left-handed 1969 Fender Mustang in Competition Lake Placid Blue Finish is expected to fetch somewhere between $600,000 and $800,000, at least. The auction, scheduled to take place online and in New York from May 20th to 22nd, will also include an original Kurt Cobain artwork of Michael Jackson, Kurt’s 1965 Dodge Dart, items from Johnny Cash, John Lennon and Madonna.
