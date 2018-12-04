Campus Sexual Assault Reported

The University of Nebraska Police Department sent a message to students and staff Tuesday warning of a sexual assault that took place in a campus residence hall over the past weekend, advising students to take caution.

The email, described as a Timely Warning Bulletin, said the sexual assault took place between 10:50 p.m. Saturday night and 1:35 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to UNLPD, two males accompanied a female student and a friend to her residence hall after they had met off campus. The student reported she was forcibly sexually assaulted in her room by the two males, and both the suspects left the residence hall. The situation remains under investigation, according to UNLPD.

One of the suspects is described as a black male, short hair, wearing white pants, white jacket, black shoes, and a black stocking cap. He is roughly 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall.

The other suspect is described as a black male wearing a black Northface jacket, white Adidas t-shirt, red pants, white shoes, black t-shirt, and a black stocking hat that spells ‘fancy’. He was 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall.

The Timely Warning Bulletin says “circumstances exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the University campus community.” Safety tips are also listed, such as only allowing trusted and known individuals into residence halls, and reporting suspicious behavior to police.