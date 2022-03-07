Californication Video Game?
Remember that fake video game from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Californication” video? It now actually exists! Game developer Miguel Camps Orteza stepped up to the challenge and created a playable version of the game!
“It’s 2022 and I haven’t seen anyone make the game so I challenged myself to create it,” Ortez said in a statement. “I have selected some epic moments from the video and turned them into 7 levels, each one with different game mechanics. I hope you like this game.” Want to play the game? Go to Comandogdev.itch.io/Californication