California Man Sentenced on Drug Charges Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 7)-A California man was sentenced on Tuesday for distributing drugs and firearm charges.

According to the Department of Justice, 53-year-old Ramon Lopez-Larios of San Ysidro, Cali. was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 100 grams or more of fentanyl and for being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. A United States district judge sentenced Lopez-Larios to 168 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.

After Lopez-Larios is released from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release. He will also forfeit $2,900.00 in U.S. currency to the United States as drug proceeds. On Aug. 18, 2022, Nebraska State Patrol conducted a traffic stop of a California vehicle on I-80 at mile marker 231.

Law enforcement utilized a K-9, which indicated to the presence of narcotics. Law enforcement then searched the vehicle and located two statues. Law enforcement used a Viken Backscatter X-ray machine, and it showed concealed packages inside the statues.