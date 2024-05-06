LINCOLN–(KFOR/KOLN May 5)–Jackson Caldwell won the Men’s race and Katie Spencer took first in the Women’s race both competitors winning the Lincoln Marathon in their first-ever organized marathon.

Katie Spencer is a 27-year-old from Omaha while Jackson Caldwell is a 23-year-old originally from Kansas. Caldwell finished in 2 hours, 23 minutes, 29 seconds per the unofficial race results. Spencer completed the 26.2 miles in a time of 2 hours, 42 minutes, 50 seconds.

More than 6,000 runners participated in the 47th Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.