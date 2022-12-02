UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: STUDIO Photo of Mick MARS and John CORABI and Nikki SIXX and Tommy LEE and MOTLEY CRUE, L-R: Tommy Lee, John Corabi, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars, posed, studio (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)

Some of the strangest things happen to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. Last week Tommy’s Calabasas, California home of was broken into. According to asshats, worms, skum, POS, TMZ, burglars broke through a back door. What did they steal? A bathroom mirror and cabinet handles. Oh WTF? The burglars also smashed a few things inside the home. They’re cool!!!

Damages to the home are around 5 thousand dollars. No one was home as the home is currently up for sale.

