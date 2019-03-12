Bystander, Officers Commended for Saving Suicidal Teen

A quick reaction to a suicidal person near Highway 77 and West A saved a 15-year-old Lincoln boy’s life Monday afternoon.

Lincoln Police say a driver on the highway called police when they spotted the teen attempting to jump off a bridge into traffic. Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News the first responding officer tried talking to the teen while a second officer grabbed the boy when he was distracted.

Sands commended the officers as well as the bystander who called police. Officer Sands says it’s important to call police whenever you see something out of place.

When asked what goes through officers minds when confronting calls like these, Sands said it’s an unfortunate circumstance when someone is struggling, but, “whether it’s a drug addiction or a mental health call, it’s always rewarding to see someone get a second chance.”