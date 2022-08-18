BVB Frontman Andy: “Quit Using My Face”

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack is calling out fans who abuse others online.

In a new Twitter post, the singer wrote, “It’s hard not to feel as if the message I have hoped to convey with my art has been entirely missed by some.”

Biersack expressed his disappointment at seeing social media users who have his face as their profile avatar “spewing mean and hateful sh*t” online.

He explained, “There’s no way to know how your work will be received and it’s not up to me to tell you how to interpret things you listen to and while I know I have no say in this matter I just want to be clear: if you think that I’m okay with using an image of me to represent yourself to the world and then continuously being an a**h*le on the internet you are incorrect. In point of fact, if your daily activities involve any of the aforementioned sh*t please leave my face out of it.”