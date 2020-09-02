Buy An Electric Car – Get A Rebate From LES
(KFOR NEWS September 2, 2020) As of Sept. 1, 2020, Lincoln Electric System is offering rebates to residential customers purchasing or leasing a new electric vehicle for the first time.
LES’ new rebate program has been made possible by a $120,000 grant awarded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust in June. Incentives of $1,500 are available for the first-time purchase or minimum 3-year lease of a new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and $4,500 for the first-time purchase or minimum 3-year lease of a new all-electric vehicle, including the purchase and installation of an internet-connected home charging station and LES access to charging data for up to five years.
Data gathered from these home charging stations will help further LES’ ongoing study of customer charging behaviors and their impacts on the community’s electric grid. This promotion is limited to LES residential customers only, limit one per household, and only applies to purchases or leases made on or after Sep. 1 until funds run out.
“This grant represents another big step for electric vehicles in the Lincoln area — not just their adoption, but their continued study by LES as we prepare to accommodate more EVs on the electric grid in the future,” said Marc Shkolnick, manager of Energy Services at LES. “Despite the pandemic, trends continue to point to wider adoption of EVs across the nation. As the area’s public power utility, it is our responsibility to keep customers informed and engaged, and to prepare for a plug-in future.”
More information on the rebate and LES’ recent EV study results are available at LES.com/ev. There, visitors are also invited to join LES’ EV Interest Group, open to all who own or are interested in EVs in our community.
