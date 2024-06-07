Butthole Surfers Doc

The Butthole Surfers are sharing a trailer for their new documentary.

“Butthole Surfers: The Hole Truth and Nothing Butt” will detail the heyday of the band with archival footage, oddball animation and testimonials from legends like Dave Grohl, Flea and Thurston Moore.

The project does not yet have a release date but you can get more information at buttholesurfersmovie.com.

WARNING – NUDITY IN THE VIDEO TRAILER BELOW – I consider this part of the bands art form.