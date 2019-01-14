Busy Year For Lincoln Fire and Rescue

On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, Fire Chief, Micheal Despain, noted that firefighters and paramedics responded to more than 26,000 calls for service in 2018, a 9% increase from 2017. Chief Despain says the 3 to 5 year trend shows LFR demand for services is increasing 3-times the city’s population. Chief Despain also proudly points out the cardiac survival rate in Lincoln is 50%, double the national average. The entire conversation with Chief Despain is available on the KFOR podcast link.

